FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Trucks Chief Executive Andreas Renschler said a full merger with Navistar (NAV.N) is possible once a technology and procurement alliance between the two truck makers takes shape.

In a call to discuss a technology and procurement partnership unveiled by the two companies on Tuesday, Renschler was asked whether he could foresee a full merger with U.S.-based truck maker Navistar.

"On our way to becoming a global champion all options are open," Renschler said.

Renschler repeated the answer when he was asked whether Volkswagen's truck and buses businesses could be spun off from the Wolfsburg, Germany-based parent company.

