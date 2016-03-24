Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and its Porsche unit on Thursday said they were recalling more than 800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicles as a precautionary measure, to fix a potentially faulty component on the pedal mechanism.
The carmakers said 391,000 Touaregs and 409,477 Cayennes built between 2011 and 2016 would be recalled because "a circlip could be loose on the bearing bracket for pedals".
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Edward Taylor)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.