Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
German automaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it is recalling more than 1.1 million cars in North America and China to correct a potential problem with rear suspension parts.
VW said it had received no reports of accidents or injuries relating to the issue.
The company said Friday the recall covers about 442,265 cars in the United States and 126,000 in Canada, including 2011-2013 VW Jettas and 2012-2013 VW Beetles.
Earlier Friday, VW announced a similar recall in China of 581,090 locally made Sagitars, a Jetta variant, as well as Beetles, over the same issue.
A VW spokesman declined to say how many Jettas and Beetles may have been recalled for similar problems in Europe, Mexico and South America.
If the affected cars are involved in a rear or side collision, they may suffer a cracked suspension arm which, if undetected, could lead to a crash, the company said.
Dealers will inspect the cars and either replace a broken part or install a metal support to protect the part.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019, as it steps up its move into the world's largest auto market and aims to catch up with German and U.S. rivals who already manufacture in the Asian nation.