Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling 91,000 Passat sedans in the United States to fix insufficient cable insulation that could cause short circuits, it said on Friday.
The cars were assembled between 2012 and 2014, VW said. Vehicles in other markets were not affected by the fault, a spokesman said.
The embattled German carmaker, which has for months been working on a fix for the nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles on U.S. roads caught up in the company's massive emissions cheating scandal, has had a string of recalls lately due to various technical glitches..
On Monday, VW recalled nearly 5,600 electric e-Golf cars in the United States to address a battery problem that can cause stalling.
Last week, VW recalled 177,000 Passat sedans across the world due to a potential electrical fault, and also recalled more than 800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicles to fix a pedal mechanism.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas)
German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see the Federal Reserve laying out by year end its plan to scale back reinvestments in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in order to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.