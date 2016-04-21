Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
FRANKFURT German financial watchdog Bafin has started a routine review of the sharp price rise in Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares on Wednesday and Thursday, a Bafin spokeswoman said.
Bafin would check for insider trading and also for possible violations of regulations on public disclosure announcements, the spokeswoman told Reuters.
VW shares rose by 6.6 percent on Wednesday and by around 6 percent on Thursday, helped by speculation the company would reach a less costly than expected agreement with U.S. regulators in an emissions rigging scandal.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.