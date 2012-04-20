FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), the world's second largest carmaker, is expected to report first-quarter operating profit dropped nearly 9 percent as lower earnings at its core VW brand offset an improvement at Audi, a Reuters poll showed.

Its operating margin at the VW brand is forecast to narrow to 3.5 percent from 4.6 percent a year ago, while Audi's margin widened to 10.9 percent from 10. 6 percent in the previous year's quarter, according to the average estimate of 10 analysts.

Estimates for the results, which are due on April 26, were collected between April 10 and April 20.