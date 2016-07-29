Sprint third-quarter loss narrows as subscriber growth beats estimates
Sprint Corp reported on Tuesday a slimmer quarterly loss and revenue that beat estimates as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier added more subscribers than Wall Street expected.
BERLIN Germany's MAN SE (MANG.DE) on Friday said first-half profit jumped to 236 million euros ($261.5 million) from 15 million a year earlier on cost cuts at its main truck division and a strong European commercial vehicles market.
Truck operations at Volkswagen-owned MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, swung back to profit in the January-to-June period, posting a gain of 152 million euros after a 74 million euro loss, the Munich-based company said.
MAN last year initiated a restructuring program to reshuffle production at European truck plants and cut 1,800 jobs as part of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) efforts to revive profit from truck operations and align MAN more closely with Swedish unit Scania.
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday on a bet that oil prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge against the value of natural gas reserves from its buyout of XTO Energy.
MUNICH, Germany Top European engineering group Siemens raised its earnings forecasts on Tuesday after industrial business profit jumped 26 percent in the fiscal first quarter, lifted by its factory automation unit.