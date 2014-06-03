Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen aims to raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion) by issuing new preference shares in an accelerated book building placement to institutional investors, it said on Tuesday.
The issue will help pay for VW's 6.7 billion euro takeover offer to shareholders of Swedish truckmaker Scania, VW said in a statement.
The new shares will carry dividend rights from Jan. 1, 2014, VW said, adding that a consortium consisting of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan would underwrite the issue and place it with German and foreign institutional investors.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.