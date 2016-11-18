WOLFSBURG, Germany Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said the cost-cutting deal agreed with labor unions will make VW's core brand more competitive and productive.

"The VW brand needs a real shake-up and that is exactly what the future pact has turned out to be," the CEO said at a press conference at the carmaker's headquarters on Friday.

"Everyone at the VW brand has understood what is at stake: to create a strong, future-proof VW," Mueller said. The future pact "is the biggest modernization program in the history of the group's core brand."

