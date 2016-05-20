A giant logo of Volkswagen is pictured on the wall of its production facility in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

HANOVER, Germany German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will announce a new strategy in mid-June, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters on Friday.

Europe's biggest carmaker has been working on a new strategy for its core autos business that it hopes will boost its profitability once it emerges from an emissions test-rigging scandal which plunged the carmaker into a 4.1 billion euro operating loss for 2015.

"We want to lead Volkswagen out of the company's most difficult situation ever and shape it into a mobility provider," Mueller said in a speech given to the auto maker's senior managers, the copy of the speech showed.

In his presentation, Mueller said that the new strategy will be presented in mid-June.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Tina Bellon)