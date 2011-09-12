The front hood of a VW Passat is seen in front of a MAN truck at a truck service centre in Frankfurt July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) plans to offer to end its capital and business alliance with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

Volkswagen holds a 19.9 percent stake in Suzuki, while Suzuki holds a 1.5 percent stake in Volkswagen. The two have been locked in skirmishes that have been threatening their alliance.

A Suzuki spokesman declined to comment on the report.

