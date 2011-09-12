TOKYO/FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Suzuki Motor (7269.T) were locked in a fresh spat on Monday, further threatening their fragile alliance, after the German carmaker accused its Japanese ally of violating the terms of their partnership.

Volkswagen said a deal by Suzuki to source diesel engines from Fiat FIA.MI hurt the alliance, billed a year and a half ago as a partnership of equals to bolster VW's presence in India for small cars, while giving Suzuki access to technology it could not afford to develop on its own.

"Suzuki has now been given a period of several weeks to remedy the infringement. Volkswagen considers this step regrettable, but necessary, and has offered to discuss the matter with Suzuki," VW said.

Suzuki said on Monday the agreement with the Italian group did not violate the accord.

Suzuki shares were down 2.1 percent at 1,494 yen in Tokyo, in line with the benchmark Nikkei 225 .N225 index. They had fallen as much as 3.7 percent in early trading.

A VW spokeswoman said this "does not mean the end of the partnership" and it was still very much interested in continuing the alliance.

"We will have to see now how Suzuki reacts and then we will discuss the next steps to be taken."

VW does not intend to either sell or reduce its 19.9 percent stake in Suzuki it bought in December 2009 for 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) as part of a strategic partnership with the maker of the Jimmy and Grand Vitara, the VW spokeswoman said.

VW is annoyed that Suzuki stuck with long-time engine partner Fiat late in June when picking it to supply its Hungarian-built SX4 crossover with a 1.6-liter diesel engine.

Suzuki has been buying 2.0-liter diesel engines from Fiat Powertrain Technologies since 2006 for the SX4, manufactured in Esztergom together with the Fiat Sedici, which shares the same underpinnings.

"We can affirm that we have not breached the contract," Suzuki spokesman Hideki Taguchi said.

However, he declined to comment on whether Suzuki would stick with its Fiat diesel engine deal.

STALLED PARTNERSHIP

After agreeing to cooperation in 2009, VW and Suzuki have no joint projects and relations have headed south. Suzuki has said there is a "need to return to the starting point, including the ownership ratio."

Suzuki Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki first signaled his unhappiness over the deal in a July 1 blog in Japan's leading business daily, Nikkei.

Later, Suzuki was angry VW had classified it as an associate to be carried at equity -- an accounting term typically reserved for holdings of at least 20 percent where VW can "significantly influence financial and operating policy decisions."

"It is there, in written form, and it is being explained this way to their shareholders. This came as a complete shock, and we struggle to see how they are influencing us in any way," Executive Vice president Yasuhito Harayama, in charge of relations with VW, told reporters in July.

The deal with Volkswagen is not the first time the Japanese carmaker has tied itself to one of the big global automakers.

In 1998, Suzuki entered into a strategic partnership with General Motors (GM.N), which took a 17.4 percent stake in the Japanese firm.

That alliance began to unravel in 2006 when the U.S. car company sold most of its stake as it scrambled for cash amid ballooning losses.

