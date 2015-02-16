DETROIT Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it had recognized a new group called the American Council of Employees to represent workers at its auto assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in addition to the United Auto Workers.

The ACE is an alternative to and has campaigned against the UAW union, which a year ago this week lost an election to be the sole representative of plant workers.

The ACE proved to an outside auditor it had achieved support from at least 15 percent of the plant's hourly and salaried workers, VW said. The UAW two months ago proved support from at least 45 percent of hourly workers at the plant and also represents workers there.

Neither the ACE nor UAW has collective bargaining rights for workers at the plant.

