Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
FRANKFURT The head of Germany's powerful IG Metall union, Joerg Hofmann, on Thursday demanded that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) seeks talks with the United Auto Workers union (UAW) over a dispute about how to represent some workers at VW's Tennessee plant.
"IG Metall-chief Hofmann is calling for VW to no longer act contrary to American labor law, and to seek talks with UAW without delay," IG Metall said in a statement.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.
In April, the United States National Labor Relations board filed a complaint against Volkswagen for its failure to negotiate with a set of employees at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee who had voted to be represented by the UAW.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.