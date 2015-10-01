GM still sees 2017 earnings at $6.00 to $6.50 per share: CFO
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
SAN FRANCISCO The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday that a recall of affected Volkswagen < diesel cars in the ongoing emissions scandal would "likely" take place.
"EPA will require VW to remedy the noncompliance. It is likely that there will be a recall of affected vehicles," an EPA spokesperson said, adding that no specific timeline had been ordered yet.
The German car maker has said it would refit up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.
(Reporting By Rory Carroll; Writing by Alexandria Sage)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.