Volvo's corporate logo is seen on the rear hatch of a Volvo C30 in a showroom near the Volvo Car Corporation Headquarters in Gothenburg May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday sales of its cars rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in January as the Chinese-owned carmaker racked up its seventh straight month of growth.

The Gothenburg-based company said it sold 30,372 cars in the month on the back of growth of around 20 percent in both its home markets -- China and Sweden.

That was enough to offset a continued slide in the United States, where sales are being crimped by a lack of new cutting-edge models, and a 4.5 percent decline in Western Europe.

Volvo Car Group, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. GEELY.UL, said that while sales in Western Europe declined, the retail order situation was "extremely strong", pointing to firmer sales in coming months.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)