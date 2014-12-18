The logo of Volvo is seen on the front grill of a Volvo truck in a customer showroom at company headquarters in Gothenburg September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM Global truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) posted a 10 percent fall in shipments of its trucks in November, undershooting market expectations, as a slump in both Europe and South America weighed.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for deliveries at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to fall 6 percent year-on-year.

The Swedish group said deliveries fell 31 percent in its biggest market, Europe, while they were down 16 percent in South America. In North America, the one real bright spot for commercial vehicles demand in recent quarters, shipments rose 21 percent while they were up 9 percent in Asia.

