STOCKHOLM World number two truckmaker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) expects its main markets to diverge this year, with demand in Europe seen down about 10 percent amid euro zone debt woes and North American volumes growing by a sixth.

"With the uncertainty in the European economy it is difficult to forecast demand for trucks in 2012," chief executive Olof Persson said on Friday, after Volvo reported record earnings and sales for 2011.

Volvo, which competes with market leader Daimler (DAIGn.DE), reported a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit to 6.96 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion) compared with a forecast for 7.20 billion.

The group, which also makes heavy-duty trucks under the Eicher, Mack, Renault, and UD Trucks brands, posted its first fall in full-year order intake since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2009.

Thus, the group said, it expected a slow start to 2012 with a pick-up later, meaning a market for trucks in 29 European countries of 220,000 heavy-duty trucks, down about 10 percent.

The North American market should grow to about 250,000 from 216,000 vehicles in 2011. The Brazilian market would see a truck market this year of 105,000, down from 112,000.

Volvo has already cut production in Europe and Brazil to meet weaker conditions.

Its shares were up 1.4 percent at 4:25 a.m. ET.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said order bookings of its trucks fell 7 percent across all markets, and were down 24 percent in Europe alone.

Its assessment appeared a shade more upbeat than that of domestic rival Scania SCVb.ST, which said this week it was cutting staff and investment plans when forecasting weak demand through the first half.

Handelsbanken Capital Market analyst Hampus Engellau said Volvo bookings were weaker than expected, though Europe had actually held up slightly better than feared, especially in light of a steep 51 percent decline for Scania in the region it labels Eurasia.

"Relative to Scania, order intake in Europe is much better for Volvo, which is surely to some extent a result of how they define orders, rather than the fact they working in very different markets," he said.

While Scania has no presence in North America, Volvo is strong there. U.S. rival Paccar (PCAR.O) lifted its 2012 forecast for its home market this week.

($1 = 6.7292 Swedish crowns)

