Internet phone company Vonage Holdings Corp (VG.N) said its plans to step up spending to enter new markets will eat into its profits this year, sending its shares down as much as 17 percent.

Vonage, which competes with Skype, is looking to expand its presence outside its key markets of North America and the UK to boost its shrinking user base.

The company said the increased capital spending will reduce its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2012 by up to a fourth from fourth-quarter levels.

The EBITDA warning comes off weak fourth-quarter sales, which missed estimates for the third time in a row.

Vonage, which offers services that allow customers to make and receive calls using their computers, blamed the elimination of contract and service agreements for losing customers -- mainly among its growing Hispanic customer base in the United States.

Quarterly churn -- a count of the number of subscribers opting out -- rose to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent a year ago.

However, Vonage, which typically charges around $15 a month for unlimited domestic calls, said it expects less customers to leave its services in the second half of 2012 as a higher percentage of them are on contracts than a year ago.

The company forecast increased investments of $5 million to $10 million every quarter this year and expects the move to help it shore up its annual revenue by over $100 million within two to three years.

It expects EBITDA between $30 million and $35 million per quarter for this year.

Heavy spending has been one of the top concerns among investors ever since the company went public in 2006, in what has been called one of the biggest tech IPO disasters ever.

The stock listed at $17 per share and has traded in the low single digits since late 2006.

POSSIBLE BUYBACK?

Phoenix Partners Group analyst Robert Routh, however, said Vonage has a strong balance sheet, and the simplest investment would be to buy back its own stock.

"The company's own stock is the best investment bet. So investors are saying, if you can't buy your own stock, why should we own it. That's what is worrying them," Routh told Reuters. He has a "buy" rating on the company's stock.

On the conference call, Vonage said it was considering buying back shares in 2012, but did not specify a time period.

For the fourth quarter, revenue came in at $215.7 million -- below analysts' estimate of $218 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share, while operating revenue was nearly flat at $215.7 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn 11 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which serves 2.4 million customers, were trading down 13 percent at $2.38 in afternoon trade, making the stock the biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange.

More than 1.5 million shares had changed hands by 1500 ET, 3 times their 10-day average volumes.

(Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)