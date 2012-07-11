Shares of the audio equipment maker Voxx International Corp (VOXX.O) fell as much as 18 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a loss for the first quarter and forecast full-year revenue that fell short of estimates.

Voxx posted a quarterly net loss on Tuesday, hurt by a patent litigation settlement charge and costs related to its acquisition of German car-audio maker Hirschmann.

The company also lowered its forecast for earnings before interest, taxes (EBITDA) to between $54 million and $57 million from its previous view of $62 million to $65 million.

The forecast includes a $2.7 million charge related to a foreign exchange hedge tied to the Hirschmann acquisition and an $8.4 million litigation settlement with MPEG-LA, a Denver-based firm that licenses patent pools, Caris & Co analyst Scott Tilghman said.

The company affirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $900 million. Analysts were expecting $910 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Voxx shares, which have lost a quarter of their value in the last three months, were down 17 percent at $8.11 after touching a low of $8.03 on the Nasdaq in early trading.

(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)