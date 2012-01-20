Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Southeastern Asset Management, an investment management firm that holds nearly 10 percent of Vulcan Materials Co's (VMC.N) shares, said the construction materials company should strike a deal with rival Martin Marietta Materials (MLM.N).
Southeastern, which is also a top Martin Marietta shareholder, said in a letter filed with U.S. regulators on Friday that it strongly recommended the two companies resume talks.
Martin Marietta launched a hostile, nearly $5 billion bid to buy larger rival Vulcan in December, with the hope of building the world's largest producer of sand, gravel and other construction materials. Vulcan has rejected the offer.
"We understand that a higher offer from Martin Marietta will be necessary to complete a deal, and as Vulcan shareholders we support seeking a higher offer," Southeastern senior analyst Lowry Howell and general counsel Andrew McCaroll said in the letter.
Southeastern said that if Vulcan refuses to negotiate over the bid, it would vote for the slate of directors that Martin Marietta has nominated to Vulcan's board.
Vulcan shares rose 3.1 percent to $42.93 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.
(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.