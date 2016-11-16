A boy samples the Vuzix iWear video headphones, which are billed as the equivalent to a 125 inch screen viewed from 10 feet, at the E3 Electronic Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wearable display maker Vuzix Corp (VUZI.O) said on Wednesday that Intel Corp (INTC.O) had decided to halt its collaboration with the company related to the development of Internet-connected headsets.

Vuzix's shares slumped as much as 37.9 percent to $5 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Intel said in a letter last week that Vuzix's technology did not fit its "strategic plans" and that it was considering alternatives for its investment in the company, according to a regulatory filing from Vuzix.

Intel declined to comment.

Rochester, New York-based Vuzix develops computerized, Internet-connected glasses and other video eyewear aimed at consumers, businesses and entertainment.

Intel, the world's largest chipmaker, had invested $24.8 million in the company in January last year, buying nearly 5 million of Vuzix's shares, as it looked to venture into new markets such as smartwatches and other Internet-connected wearable devices.

Vuzix said that the Intel deal had not contributed significant revenue to the company over the last two years.

Intel also has an agreement with It alian eyewear group Luxottica Group SpA (LUX.MI) to develop glasses that combine the company's fashion brands with technology that allows wearers to access information about their health or location.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)