Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) boosted operating profit by 10 percent in the first quarter despite shrinking demand for vehicles in the carmaker's western European core markets and spending on a technology overhaul.
Operating profit increased to 3.21 billion euros ($4.22 billion) from 2.91 billion euros a year earlier, the German carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, beating analysts' expectations for a drop of almost nine percent to 2.7 billion euros.
VW reaffirmed its outlook for 2012, saying it aims to match last year's operating profit of 11.3 billion euros and increase revenue from the 159.3 billion euros achieved last year.
Relying on continued expansion of car markets in Asia, the United States, Latin America and Russia, VW stood by its goal to increase deliveries beyond last year's record 8.3 milllion vehicles. VW's group auto sales increased 9.6 percent in the first quarter to a record 2.16 million units. ($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.