The Volkswagen logo is seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in this September 10, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

FRANKFURT Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday group sales rose 0.7 percent in November to 834,800 vehicles.

"Deliveries by the Volkswagen Group remain on track during the last few weeks of the year. The ten million mark is within reach in spite of all the uncertainties in the global automotive sector," board member Christian Klingler said in a statement.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)