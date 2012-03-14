HANOVER, Germany Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) commercial vehicle division has a goal of matching last year's profit result in 2012, Klaus-Dieter Schuermann, the unit's chief financial officer, said at a press conference in Hanover on Wednesday.

The division almost doubled its operating profit to 449 million euros ($589 million) in 2011 and increased revenue by 22 percent to almost 9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7628 euros)

(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)