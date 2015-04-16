Industrial tools provider W W Grainger Inc (GWW.N) said on Thursday that its board had approved a plan to buy back $3 billion in shares over the next three years.

The company, which supplies material handling equipment, plumbing supplies, and power and hand tools, said it would fund $1.2 billion of the buyback with cash and the remainder through debt.

W W Grainger had said earlier that it would buy back about $400 million in shares this year.

The additional buyback will begin later this month and is expected to add 8-12 cents per share to the company's 2015 earnings, W W Grainger said.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it expects to issue $1 billion in long-term debt in June to help fund the program.

The board also raised the repurchase authorization to 15 million shares, replacing an earlier program to buy back 10 million shares.

The exact number of shares repurchased will be determined by the end of 2017, the company said.

At Wednesday's closing price of $241.83, the plan allows W W Grainger to buy back about 12.4 million shares, or 18.5 percent of total shares outstanding as of March 1.

The company on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit of $3.07 per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $3.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $2.44 billion, narrowly missing analyst expectations of $2.46 billion.

The company said its results were affected by a strong dollar and weakness in North America's oil and gas industry.

W W Grainger also cut its 2015 profit forecast to $12.25-$12.95 per share from $12.60-$13.60 earlier. The company said it now expects sales growth of 1 to 4 percent, down from 3 to 7 percent earlier.

The company's shares rose marginally to $243.50 in light premarket trading. The stock closed at $241.83 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rohit T. K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)