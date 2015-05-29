Company sign of Wacker Chemie AG is pictured in the south-east Bavarian town of Burghausen April 1, 2014. Wacker, founded in 1914, is a worldwide operating company in the chemical business. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Shares in Wacker Chemie's (WCHG.DE) Siltronic unit WAFG.F worth up to 435 million euros ($477 million) will be sold in the planned initial public offering of the German silicon wafer business, the two companies said on Friday.

The shares will be priced at 30-38 euros apiece, with the first day of trading set for June 11, preceded by a June 1-10 subscription period, Wacker and Siltronic said.

The offer will comprise up to 12,65 million shares, 6 million of which put up for sale by parent Wacker plus an over-allotment option of 1.65 million shares, and 5 million shares at most from a capital increase.

Siltronic eyes gross proceeds of about 150 million euros from the new shares, meaning it may issue fewer than the maximum 5 million new shares.

If all shares from the offering are placed, Siltronic will have a free float of 42.2 percent with Wacker retaining the remaining 57.8 percent.

Citi (C.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)