FRANKFURT Wacker Chemie (WCHG.DE), the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, posted third-quarter core earnings that were in line with expectations.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 204 million euros ($264 million), in line with the 201 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.7714 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)