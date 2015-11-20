LEXINGTON, Ky. Officials in Lexington, Kentucky, voted on Thursday to increase the minimum wage to $10.10 per hour by the year 2018, becoming the second city in the southern state to pass a minimum wage law.

The ordinance, which exempts agricultural workers and wait staff, was expected to benefit some 30,000 workers in Lexington, the second-biggest city in Kentucky behind Louisville.

"This is a community that values quality of life," Steve Kay, Lexington's vice mayor and one of nine supporters on the 15-member Urban County Council, which has jurisdiction over the city. "And we know that quality of life is what is building the economy of our community."

Mayor Jim Gray told the council members that while he would prefer Congress to raise the wage, he would sign the local bill because he saw "no hope in the foreseeable future" for Washington to do so.

Lexington joins Louisville as the only cities in Kentucky to increase the minimum wage. Last year. Louisville increased the wage to $9 by 2017, but business leaders filed a suit claiming the city did not have the authority. The state's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case.

Members of Lexington's business community were divided on the ordinance, though most owners who spoke Thursday opposed the measure. Bob Quick, the president and CEO of Commerce Lexington, the region's chamber of commerce, said a higher wage would make it harder for the city to create jobs.

"We also continue to believe that investments in education and training are the best ways to provide a better income for working families," he told the council.

Lexington's decision comes at a time when a number of other communities nationwide have taken up minimum wage ordinances.

The federal minimum wage currently stands at $7.25, but labor organizers held rallies in about 270 cities last week calling for a $15 minimum wage. The debate also has attracted interest from the Democratic candidates for president, all of whom support an increase.

With Kentucky's two largest cities now approving a minimum wage increase, advocates called on state lawmakers to follow suit.

(Reporting by Steve Bittenbender; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)