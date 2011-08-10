France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
NEW YORK WageWorks Inc, which runs employee benefit programs, postponed indefinitely its initial public offering due to volatile market conditions, an underwriter said.
No further information was immediately available.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
NEW YORK Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has agreed to acquire insurance broker Aon Plc's employee benefits outsourcing business for around $4.8 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.