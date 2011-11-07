LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Waldo is heading to MGM.

The studio announced Monday that it has secured feature rights to turn Waldo -- from the hidden-in-plain-sight children's book series "Where's Waldo?" -- into a live-action character in a family adventure movie.

No writer has been hired yet for the screenplay.

Martin Handford created and first published "Where's Waldo?" in 1987, and the series' central character has since become one of the most recognized characters in the world.

"Where's Waldo?" books have sold more than 55 million copies and are available in more than 38 countries. They've been translated into more than 30 languages.

In addition, producer/distributor Classic Media has sold more than 4.6 million "Waldo" apps for iPhone and iPad.

The acquisition is a sign that MGM is revving up production after emerging from bankruptcy about a year ago.

In addition to "Waldo," Classic Media owns and manages brands including "Casper the Friendly Ghost," "Lassie" and "The Lone Ranger."