Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
BOSTON CtW Investment Group, an adviser to union pension funds, called on Walgreen Co WAG.N to provide more details about a change in projected earnings and questioned the U.S. drugstore chain operator's appointment of an activist investor to its board.
Walgreen has faced pressure from many sides and last month scrapped a plan to move its tax domicile to Europe to save money.
It also replaced its chief financial officer in August, two days before it lowered an earnings projection.
In a Sept. 11 letter to Walgreen's audit committee chair, CtW asked for more details such as when committee members learned the company's performance was not on track.
The group also asked the board for changes that could make it easier for shareholders to elect certain directors. They cited the recent naming to the Walgreen board of Barry Rosenstein, who founded activist hedge fund Jana Partners. CtW said Jana's presence could "further dilute the voice of long-term shareholders."
CtW said it advises funds that own about 2.5 million Walgreen shares, less than 1 percent of those outstanding.
A Walgreen spokesman could not immediately comment. A Jana spokesman was not available to comment.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
HONG KONG Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco is looking to sell a 49-acre U.S. Silicon Valley property less than a year after buying it from Yahoo Inc, sources said, in what is the latest effort by the firm to ride out a cash crunch.