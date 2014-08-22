A Walgreens logo is seen outside its store in New York City, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pharmacy chain Walgreen Co suffered a system outage for several hours on Friday, taking all of its 8,200 pharmacy outlets offline and delaying prescription orders.

The company faced a "technical issue" during a system update and had to bring the entire system offline to resolve it, spokesman Michael Polzin said.

Some prescription orders may have been lost as a result of the outage, Polzin said, but most were queued and processed when the system was restored.

The pharmacy system was back online by 02:00 p.m. ET.

Shares of Walgreen closed at $61.05 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(This version of the story was corrected to say "orders may have been lost" from "orders were lost" in paragraph three.)

