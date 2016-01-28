Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, said it was immediately suspending laboratory services by Theranos, a blood-testing startup, at a store in California.

Walgreens said it has told Theranos to immediately stop sending any lab tests provided through Theranos Wellness Centers at Walgreens to be analyzed at its lab in Newark, California.

The news comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said that Theranos' deficient practices at the Newark lab posed "immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety".

Walgreens said that it will not send any patient samples to the Newark lab until Theranos addresses all issues raised by the CMS.

Walgreens has in recent weeks debated whether to also close the 40 Theranos centers in Arizona, the WSJ said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1PDqcqz)

A Theranos spokeswoman said on Thursday that the CMS's findings did not apply to the whole lab in California and did not relate to the its lab in Arizona, where it processes about 95 percent of its tests.

The company is working with regulators to fix this issue, the Theranos spokeswoman said in an e-mail.

A Walgreens spokesman declined to comment on the WSJ report.

Theranos conducts a wide range of tests with one drop of blood from a finger-stick using its Nanotainers, rather than the large vial typically collected.

The firm has been in the spotlight after reports in the Wall Street Journal suggested that its blood-testing devices were flawed and had problems with accuracy.

