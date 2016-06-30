Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
The zombie apocalypse overtook Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday as the theme park unveiled its latest permanent attraction, “The Walking Dead,” based on AMC’s hit horror series of the same name.
The walkthrough attraction features actors playing the grotesque living dead chasing attendees through various locations such as a hospital.
Several members of the cast, past and present attended the launch. Actor Michael Traynor, who appeared in the show in 2015, admitted, "I know I'm going to scream like a little girl because that's what I do when these things bop out of the woodwork. I did it on the show, I'd ruin takes …. but I'm genuinely frightened by this thing."
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.