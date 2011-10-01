A cardboard sign labeled 'Medic Space' sits above medical supplies in Zuccotti Park where Occupy Wall Street protesters are camped out in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign hold signs aloft as a protest march enters the courtyard near the New York Police Department headquarters in New York September 30, 2011. Protesters who have camped out near Wall Street for two weeks gathered on Friday to march to police headquarters over what they viewed as excessive force and unfair treatment of minorities and Muslims.The Occupy Wall Street movement, whose members have vowed to stay through the winter, are protesting issues including the 2008 bank bailouts, foreclosures and high unemployment. More than 500 people were gathered ahead of the start of the planned late afternoon march to One Police Plaza, the center of police operations, in downtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An Occupy Wall Street protest sign leans against a tree in Zuccotti Park in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

An Occupy Wall Street protester sorts through a box of books for the library in Zuccotti Park in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Signs lay atop a pile of bedding in Zuccotti Park where Occupy Wall Street protesters have been camping out in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A police car is seen on the Brooklyn Bridge after it was closed to traffic after protesters from an Occupy Wall Street march marched on the street in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A protester reacts as he is arrested on the Brooklyn Bridge during an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Protesters react as police officers start to make arrests on the Brooklyn Bridge during an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A police officer leans over to talk to a protester after hundreds were arrested during an Occupy Wall Street march on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Police officers reach into a crowd of protesters to make an arrest on the Brooklyn Bridge during an Occupy Wall Street march in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK More than 50 anti-Wall Street protesters were arrested on Saturday afternoon after blocking traffic lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge and attempting an unauthorized march across the span, police and witnesses said.

On the second week of protests by the Occupy Wall Street movement, a large group of marchers broke off from others on the bridge's pedestrian walkway and headed across the Brooklyn-bound lanes.

"The numbers of arrests is expected to exceed 50," a police spokesman said.

Multiple warnings had been given to the protesters that if they took to the roadway they would be arrested, he said.

"Some complied and took the walkway without being arrested. Other locked arms and proceeded on the Brooklyn-bound vehicular roadway. The latter were arrested," he added.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene on the famous suspension bridge as a sea of police officers surrounded the protesters using orange mesh netting.

Some protesters tried to get away as officers started handcuffing members of the group. Dozens of protesters were seen handcuffed and sitting on the span as three buses were called in to take them away, witnesses and organizers said.

Both the walkway and Brooklyn-bound car lanes were shut to traffic, snarling traffic near City Hall at the Manhattan side of the bridge.

The march started about 3:30 p.m. EDT from the protesters' camp in Zuccotti Park in downtown Manhattan near the former World Trade Center. Members of the group have vowed to stay at the park through the winter.

In addition to what they view as excessive force and unfair treatment of minorities, including Muslims, the movement is also protesting against home foreclosures, high unemployment and the 2008 bailouts.

Filmmaker Michael Moore and actress Susan Sarandon have stopped by the protesters' camp, which is plastered with posters with anti-Wall Street slogans and has a kitchen and library, to offer their support.

On Friday evening, more than 1,000 demonstrators, including representatives of labor organizations, held a peaceful march to police headquarters a few blocks north of City Hall to protest what they said was a heavy-handed police response the previous week. No arrests were reported.

A week ago, police arrested about 80 members of Occupy Wall Street near the Union Square shopping district as the marchers swarmed onto oncoming traffic.

A police commander doused a handful of women with pepper spray in an incident captured on video and spread via the Internet, galvanizing the loosely organized protest movement.

The group has gained support among some union members. The United Federation of Teachers and the Transport Workers Union Local 100, which has 38,000 members, are among those pledging solidarity.

The unions could provide important organizational and financial support for the largely leaderless movement.

Similar protests are sprouting in other cities, including Boston, Chicago and San Francisco.

(Reporting by Ray Sanchez; editing by Philip Barbara)