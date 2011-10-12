A group of demonstrators rally outside Well Fargo corporate headquarters in protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator sits with his dog as authorities begin to remove all camping materials outside the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco, California October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator holds a sign during a protest outside Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators picket outside the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator pickets outside the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in a protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators protesting against Wall Street, block the entrance to the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO Eleven protesters were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco after shutting down all entrances to the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters downtown during a march against economic inequality, an organizer on the scene said.

San Francisco police could not immediately confirm the arrests. But Pete Woiwode, a 28-year-old protest organizer told Reuters by phone from the scene that the arrests were made to allow bankers into the corporate portion of the building.

Roughly 100 or 200 protesters remained at the building, Woiwode said, and the attached bank has shut down for the day.

"Wells Fargo is a good target because they have been very involved in the foreclosure crisis, kicking people out of their homes," said Woiwode. "Our message is: stop kicking people out of their homes, start paying your taxes."

The San Francisco march was part of a growing number of protests that have sprung up from Wall Street protests that began last month, protesting against jobs woes and wealth inequality.

(Reporting and writing by Mary Slosson. Additional reporting contributed by Emmett Berg)