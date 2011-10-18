SEATTLE A 40-year-old convicted felon was arrested near the Occupy Seattle protests after police found him carrying an unloaded rifle, Seattle Police said on Tuesday.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody on Monday evening on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Seattle Police spokesman Sean Whitcomb said in a written statement.

Whitcomb said officers assigned to the Occupy Seattle demonstrations in the city's Westlake Park made contact with the man after he was seen carrying a rifle case over his shoulder.

He was also heard to say that he was carrying a Ruger, an apparent reference to the firearms manufacturer, Whitcomb said in the statement.

The officers found an unloaded, short-barreled rifle in the case, Whitcomb said, and when they asked the man if he had any ammunition for the weapon he produced a box with 16 rounds.

