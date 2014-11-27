Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it has cut more than 20 mid-level jobs in China as part of its effort to lower costs in the world's second largest economy where it has been grappling with slower sales and tough price competition.
Raymond Bracy, China-based spokesman for Wal-Mart, said the staff cuts were a "necessary business reality", adding the retailer would pay appropriate settlements to the employees affected.
Wal-Mart, which has more than 400 stores in China, says it employs around 2 million people worldwide.
Bracy declined to comment further on the China job cuts. Bloomberg reported earlier that about 30 senior executives, including directors and vice presidents from Wal-Mart China and its wholesale arm, Sam's Club China, had been dismissed.
Chinese media also reported that the retailer was cutting over 100 jobs, including senior and mid-level executives.
Walmart reported a 0.8 percent fall in China sales during the quarter to Oct. 31, which it attributed to government austerity measures and deflation.
Wal-Mart has faced setbacks in China, including an embarrassing food safety scandal in which its popular "Five Spice" donkey meat was found to have traces of fox meat. It is building its own distribution centers to manage product quality.
Last October, Wal-Mart said it planned to open 110 facilities in China between 2014 and 2016, while closing some outlets as part of an overhaul of its business there.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in CHICAGO and Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by David Gregorio and Miral Fahmy)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.