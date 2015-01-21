Pending home sales surge to 10-month high
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has launched a service allowing customers to pick up tax refunds in cash at stores across the United States.
The service, Walmart Direct2Cash, was made available at Wal-Mart stores from Tuesday, the company said.
The world's largest retailer is working with Tax Products Group (TPG), a unit of Green Dot Corp (GDOT.N), and Republic Bank & Trust Co. Wal-Mart will not charge a fee for the service, although customers could be charged up to $7.
Sterne Agee analyst Thomas McCrohan said the service would appeal most to customers without a bank account, who would otherwise pay a higher fee to convert a tax-refund check into cash.
" ... Those without a bank account would likely view this option as more economically attractive," he wrote in a note.
In April, Wal-Mart launched a money transfer service in a direct challenge to the dominance of Western Union Co (WU.N) and MoneyGram (MGI.O), aiming to broaden the financial services it offers to low-income customers.
Wal-Mart's shares closed down marginally at $86.69 on Tuesday. Green Dot's stock closed up 2.6 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone as it battles to regain the market leadership it lost to Apple Inc after the embarrassing withdrawal of the fire-prone Note 7s.