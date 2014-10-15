Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) cut its full-year sales growth forecast, hurt by a stronger dollar and a bigger-than-expected impact from the cut in the government food stamp program last year.
Shares of the world's largest retailer fell 3.3 percent to $75.39 in late afternoon trading on Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley, at a meeting with investors and analysts, said he expected Wal-Mart's sales to rise 2-3 percent from $473.1 billion last year.
The company said in February it expected net sales growth to be at the lower end of its 3-5 percent forecast.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
BERLIN Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.