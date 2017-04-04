Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
MEXICO CITY Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Mexican unit said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its clothing chain Suburbia to department store and shopping mall operator El Puerto De Liverpool (LIVEPOLC1.MX) for 15.7 billion pesos ($834 million).
The deal between the company known as Walmex and Liverpool was announced in August.
(Writing by Dave Graham)
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.