Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is launching a new service for customers to access digital copies of movies they buy at its stores and website across all platforms.
The world's largest retailer, along with VUDU, rolled out a beta version of the service, InstaWatch, in collaboration with seven movie studios. These include DreamWorks Home Entertainment, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Warner Home Video and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.
About 800 movies available at Walmart stores and 1,100 on walmart.com will be a part of the program at the launch, the company said.
InstaWatch, which can be accessed via the Wal-Mart app, will enable a user to watch digital copy of a purchased movie on VUDU.
Wal-Mart acquired digital entertainment service VUDU in 2010.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.