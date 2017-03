Employees move shopping carts as the first Wal Mart Supercenter to operate in the State of California, opened in La Quinta, California, March 3, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A judge rejected on Friday an attempt by women suing Wal-Mart to bring a reformulated class action against the company.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco comes after the Supreme Court had previously rejected a larger nationwide class.

The women allege the company discriminated against women in pay and promotions in some regions of California.

