MEXICO CITY Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX said on Monday sales at its Mexico stores open for at least a year rose 4 percent in December from a year ago.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, posted a higher sales increase than analysts expected. A Reuters survey had pointed to a slowdown in sales growth from November, with five analysts on average expecting a rise of 3 percent in same-store sales in December.

Walmex, Mexico's largest retailer, reported a 12.6 percent jump in same-store sales in November in Mexico, helped by a government-backed national sales campaign to promote spending over a long weekend.

That program may have brought forward some holiday shopping Mexicans otherwise would have done in December.

Walmex said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year rose 1.6 percent in December.

The retailer, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), said it opened 69 stores in December.

Including revenue from those new stores, sales at Walmex units in Mexico and Central America rose 12.4 percent in December, the company said.

