HP Inc reports 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue
HP Inc , which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by a stabilizing PC market.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open for at least a year rose 10 percent in September from a year earlier.
The results exceeded the expectations of 7 percent growth in a Reuters survey of five sector analysts.
Walmex, an affiliate of top global retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), said it operated 2,224 stores in Mexico and 633 in Central America at the end of September after opening 20 stores in Mexico last month and two in Central America.
Sales at Central American stores open for at least a year in September rose 8.1 percent, year on year.
Walmex shares, down nearly 18 percent from an April high following news of a probe by U.S. authorities over allegations it used bribes to speed store openings, rose 0.87 percent on Monday to 37.31 pesos before the sales results were disclosed.
PARIS PSA Group , the French carmaker in talks to buy Opel from General Motors , announced its first dividend in six years and raised its medium-term profitability goal on Thursday after full-year profit almost doubled.
FRANKFURT Dialog Semiconductor , maker of chips that go in Apple Inc's and Samsung Electronics' smartphones, said it expected "good revenue growth" in 2017, indicating a bumper year for high end consumer devices.