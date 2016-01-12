Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks in front of the unveiled scale model of the future Shanghai Disneyland during a news conference, in Shanghai, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of Mickey Mouse on a paddy field to celebrate the Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/China Daily

Walt Disney Co's theme park in Shanghai is slated to open on June 16, the company said on Tuesday.

The $5.5 billion resort in Shanghai's Pudong district is a joint venture between Disney and state-backed consortium Shanghai Shendi Group.

The resort will feature characters with new stories tailored for the Chinese people, with attractions such as Gardens of Imagination, Tomorrowland, Treasure Cove and Fantasyland.

As many as 10,000 people have been working on the project, which Disney said was one of the largest foreign investments in the history of China.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)