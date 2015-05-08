A portion of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Walt Disney Co on Thursday named its parks and resorts' executive vice president of marketing, Leslie Ferraro, as president of its fast-growing consumer products division.

Ferraro, who has been with Disney since 1999, replaces Bob Chapek, who was appointed chairman of the company's parks and resorts division in February.

Disney's consumer products business includes toys, apparel, books and art based on the company's extensive franchises, which it licenses to third parties or sells through its own stores.

The division's revenue grew 10 percent to $971 million in the fiscal second quarter ended March 28.

In her previous role, Ferraro was responsible for consumer campaigns, marketing and sales for the company's theme parks and resorts division.

