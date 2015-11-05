Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
Walt Disney Co reported a rise in quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts as cable networks including ESPN brought in higher advertising revenue and collected more fees from pay TV distributors.
Revenue came in slightly below analysts' estimates. The company also said it lost subscribers at certain cable networks while it gained customers from the SEC Network launched last year.
Disney shares fell 0.62 percent in after-hours trading to $110.86.
The company's net income rose to $1.61 billion, or 95 cents per share, from $1.50 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.20 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.14, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's total revenue rose 9.1 percent to $13.51 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of about $13.57 billion.
Cable networks such as Disney have been hurt by consumers switching to online streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Hulu, a trend known as "cord-cutting."
In August, Disney sparked a sell-off in media stocks when it acknowledged subscriber losses at ESPN and cut its cable profit outlook.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Lisa Shumaker)
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.