Several brokerages raised their price targets on Walt Disney Co's stock after higher earnings from theme parks and the blockbuster "The Avengers" superhero movie boosted the company's quarterly profit.

The media and theme park company's third-quarter net income rose 24 percent to $1.8 billion.

Profit at Disney's studio segment should last via sequels, Lazard Capital Markets analyst Barton Crockett wrote in a note.

Driven by "The Avengers," which has made more than $1.4 billion worldwide, studio income increased to $313 million from $49 million a year earlier.

However, shares of the company were set to open 1.4 percent down on Wednesday. The stock, which touched a life-high of $50.54 last month, closed at $49.81 on Tuesday.

Evercore analyst Alan Gould said the stock was down because the profit beat came from a film and is perceived by some to be a lower quality beat and that revenue missed expectations.

Marvel's "Avengers", "Iron Man", "Thor" and "Captain America" franchises combined with Pixar's sequels such as "Monsters University" provide solid visibility over the next few years, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

The studio results offset a decline in earnings at Disney's powerhouse ESPN sports network, which the company said was due to the timing of deferred affiliate fees.

Advertising revenue at the company's ESPN sports network, which has been pacing down in the current quarter on the Olympic games, will be boosted in September from football, Lazard's Crockett said.

